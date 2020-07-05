Schools open tomorrow after 113 days (video)





All schools in the country, closed for 113 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, open in stages from tomorrow (06).



The Education Ministry says only students of Grades Five, Eleven and Thirteen should attend school tomorrow.



Students of other grades will begin their studies later.



Schools opened for teachers and non-academic staffs last Monday to prepare time tables, health guidelines for students and for the disinfection of school premises.



For Grade Thirteen students, who also sit for the GCE Advanced Level examination, schools start at 7.30 am and close at 3.30 pm, says ministry secretary N.H.M. Chitrananda.



For Grade Five scholarship and GCE Ordinary Level students, it is from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm.



Principals are empowered to extend the times if necessary.



Teachers need not report for duty at 7.30 am, and are allowed to be at schools half an hour before their subject periods.



Schools start for Grades Ten and Twelve on 20 July and for Grades Three, Four, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine on 27 July.



The ministry says 10 August will be the date for commencing Grades One and Two.



However, teacher unions raise serious issues over the circulars and guidelines issued by the ministry for starting schools.



Secretary of the Lanka Teachers Union Joseph Stalin says provincial educational secretaries differently interpret especially the circular relating to health guidelines and on how teachers should function.