සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Schools open tomorrow after 113 days (video)

Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 9:43

Schools+open+tomorrow+after+113+days+%28video%29


All schools in the country, closed for 113 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, open in stages from tomorrow (06).

The Education Ministry says only students of Grades Five, Eleven and Thirteen should attend school tomorrow.

Students of other grades will begin their studies later.

Schools opened for teachers and non-academic staffs last Monday to prepare time tables, health guidelines for students and for the disinfection of school premises.

For Grade Thirteen students, who also sit for the GCE Advanced Level examination, schools start at 7.30 am and close at 3.30 pm, says ministry secretary N.H.M. Chitrananda.

For Grade Five scholarship and GCE Ordinary Level students, it is from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Principals are empowered to extend the times if necessary.

Teachers need not report for duty at 7.30 am, and are allowed to be at schools half an hour before their subject periods.

Schools start for Grades Ten and Twelve on 20 July and for Grades Three, Four, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine on 27 July.

The ministry says 10 August will be the date for commencing Grades One and Two.

However, teacher unions raise serious issues over the circulars and guidelines issued by the ministry for starting schools.

Secretary of the Lanka Teachers Union Joseph Stalin says provincial educational secretaries differently interpret especially the circular relating to health guidelines and on how teachers should function.
Court permits the detention and interrogation of 'Battaramulla Bunty'
Court permits the detention and interrogation of 'Battaramulla Bunty'
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 18:42

Kaduwela Acting Magistrate allows Police to detain until July 11 & interrogate 'Battaramulle Bunty', an associate of underworld figure 'Angoda Lokka'.‘Battaramulle... Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 pm tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 pm tonight
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 18:14

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More

Samagi Jana Balawegaya, a cat’s paw of racists – PM
Samagi Jana Balawegaya, a cat’s paw of racists – PM
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 17:51

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says it is a very serious matter that a political party has openly included separatist ideals in its policy manifesto.In... Read More



Trending News

Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal road accident (video)
05 July 2020
Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal road accident (video)
Ex-NPC councilor Sivajilingam taken into custody
05 July 2020
Ex-NPC councilor Sivajilingam taken into custody
Highest Covid-19 cases reported yesterday
05 July 2020
Highest Covid-19 cases reported yesterday
Former MP Ashoka Wadigamangawa dies in a road accident
05 July 2020
Former MP Ashoka Wadigamangawa dies in a road accident
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,074
04 July 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,074

International News

Taj Mahal to reopen tomorrow
05 July 2020
Taj Mahal to reopen tomorrow
G4 swine does not infect humans easily, says China
05 July 2020
G4 swine does not infect humans easily, says China
15 feared dead in Kyushu flooding
05 July 2020
15 feared dead in Kyushu flooding
32 killed in lightning strikes in northern India
05 July 2020
32 killed in lightning strikes in northern India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.