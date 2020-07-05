US+prepares+for+Independence+Day+celebrations

The United States, the worst hit country from the covid-19 pandemic, is preparing to mark its Independence Day.
The celebration takes place near the White House with president Donald Trump presiding.
It will include a speech by the president, an air force performance and a fireworks display.
Health workers tackling the pandemic have also been invited to attend.
Foreign media reports that thousands of people are gathered near the White House despite the threat from the pandemic.
