SL Cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over road accident cyclist killed (CCTV/video)

Cricketer Kusal Mendis has been arrested in connection with a fatal road accident involving his vehicle.
Police say a 64-year-old died in the incident at Horethuduwa in Panadura in the early hours of this morning (05).
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 8:59
In a special operation conducted by the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, 57 suspects have been arrested today (05) by... Read More
An elder brother has died after a dispute between two brothers over a property dispute in the Pelwatte Pahekanuwa area in Buttala.The victim was 53 years... Read More
Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,076 according to the latest... Read More