502+drug-offenders+arrested+island+wide

Police arrested 502 persons in connection with drug-related offences in an island-wide 24-hour operation that ended at midnight yesterday (04).
According to the Police Headquarters, 170 grams of heroin were also seized.
In addition, three repeater guns, a pistol and a sword were taken into custody with five persons.
Also, 517 were nabbed over illicit liquor offences.
Furthermore, 488 persons absconding arrest warrants and 838 other offenders were arrested.
According to the Police Headquarters, 170 grams of heroin were also seized.
In addition, three repeater guns, a pistol and a sword were taken into custody with five persons.
Also, 517 were nabbed over illicit liquor offences.
Furthermore, 488 persons absconding arrest warrants and 838 other offenders were arrested.