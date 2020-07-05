සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

502 drug-offenders arrested island wide

Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 9:59

Police arrested 502 persons in connection with drug-related offences in an island-wide 24-hour operation that ended at midnight yesterday (04).

According to the Police Headquarters, 170 grams of heroin were also seized.

In addition, three repeater guns, a pistol and a sword were taken into custody with five persons.

Also, 517 were nabbed over illicit liquor offences.

Furthermore, 488 persons absconding arrest warrants and 838 other offenders were arrested.
