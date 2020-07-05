32+killed+in+lightning+strikes+in+northern+India

Lightning killed at least 32 people across India's northern states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during monsoon storms.



Twenty-one people were killed in eight districts in the eastern state of Bihar in a 24-hour period since Friday evening.



While most victims were directly hit by the strikes, some deaths were also reported after thatched huts and trees collapsed.



Eleven other people were killed in similar incidents in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.



Last week, over 100 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on one single day.