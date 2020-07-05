15+feared+dead+in+Kyushu+flooding

At least 15 people in Kyushu, Japan were feared dead, nine were missing and one was seriously injured as unprecedented rain overnight triggered floods and landslides.
The Self-Defense Forces were called in to help.
The rain was so fierce that some 203,200 residents in 92,200 households in Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures were ordered to evacuate.
