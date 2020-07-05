සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases in India

Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 13:13

India’s tally of the Covid-19 infected reached 673,165 with the biggest single-day increase of 24,850 new cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country’s death toll due to the disease has reached 19,268.

India has the fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

The World Health Organization reported finding 212,326 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest so far on a single day.

Most of these cases are from the US, Brazil and India.

The previous highest was 189,077 on 28 June.

The number of cases worldwide is 11,382,954.

And, 533,477 people have died globally due to the infection.
