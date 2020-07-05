Voters should elect suitable persons to parliament (video)

Voters have the responsibility to elect suitable persons to parliament, says leader of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
He was addressing a public meeting in Hokandara.
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 14:43
