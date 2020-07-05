සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Rice processing resumes at Pannagamuwa centre (video)

Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 14:49

The government intends to revive the abandoned industries that had been a strength to the economy in the past.

In related moves, minister Wimal Weerawansa today (05) inspected a roofing tile and brick factory while minister Chamal Rajapaksa reopened a rice mill.

The CWE rice processing centre at Pannagamuwa was set up in 1997 with assistance from the Indian government.

Weak management led to its closure.

With the recent rice issue, the government took steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply at reasonable prices.

Accordingly, minister Chamal Rajapaksa instructed the reopening of the rice processing centre at Pannagamuwa.

The inaugural production of this rice mill was taken by procession and offered at Tissamaharama Rajamaha Vihara.

Minister Weerawansa inspected the roofing tile and brick factory at Mahiyangana, owned by the Ceylon Ceramic Corporation.

Looking into existing issues, he promised to reopen the factory soon.
