Stadium pavilion becomes home for family (video)



Sri Lanka has been marking world habitat day for three decades now.



But, there still remain many families who do not have a roof over their heads.



This is the story of a family which is forced to use the pavilion of the Kekirawa Public Stadium as their home.



The head of the family is Premalal, who lost his sanitary worker job at the Wellawaya Pradeshiya Sabha in 2015.



Since then, he has been a key-cutter to provide for his family.



After staying in temporary places in Badulla, Bibile, Mahiyangana, Rambukkana and Mahawa areas, he came to Kekirawa, where he made the stadium’s pavilion his place of living.



His wife turned to begging, along with two children, in Anuradhapura and Maradankadawala areas as key-cutting doesn’t bring an adequate income.



Key-cutter Premalal’s sole dream is to own a door key to his own home.