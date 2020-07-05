Covid-19 recoveries total 1,903

Eighteen more Covid-19 patients have completely recovered and discharged from hospital.
This takes the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,903, says the epidemiology unit of the Health Ministry.
There are 2,074 cases, out of which 160 still remain in hospital.
There have been 11 deaths.
This takes the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,903, says the epidemiology unit of the Health Ministry.
There are 2,074 cases, out of which 160 still remain in hospital.
There have been 11 deaths.