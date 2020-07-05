Views on the political platform (video)





With the general election closing in, politicians are addressing the electorate to heat up the political platform.



SLPP candidate Bandula Gunawardena told a public rally that the UNP has become divided irreversibly.



Also, the Sajith faction is encouraging extremists and racists, he charged.



Jathika Jana Balawegaya’s Wasantha Samarsinghe said hyping was on the increase with the election nearing.



Nimal Siripala de Silva said more and more people were come to beg for preferential votes.



UNP candidate Ravi Karunanayake said his party did not have boasters.



Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Sujeewa Senasinghe said the UNP has become powerless.