G4 swine does not infect humans easily, says China

The so-called "G4" strain of swine flu virus is not new and does not infect or sicken humans and animals easily, says China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.



This rebuffs a study published earlier this week.



That study, by a team of Chinese scientists and published by the US journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, warned that a new swine flu virus, named G4, has become more infectious to humans and could become a potential "pandemic virus".



However, China's agriculture ministry said in a statement that the study has been interpreted by the media "in an exaggerated and nonfactual way."