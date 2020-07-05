Taj+Mahal+to+reopen+tomorrow

After a lockdown that lasted almost three months, India’s monuments, including the Taj Mahal and Delhi's Red Fort, will be reopened for visitors from tomorrow.



Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh tweeted that ASI monuments could now be opened taking necessary precautions and full safety measures.



The Archaeological Survey of India has decided to allow only 5,000 visitors daily, 2,500 in the morning shift and 2,500 post-lunch.



Face covers and social distancing would be compulsory.



Group photography will not be permitted.



Monuments in the containment zones will remain closed.