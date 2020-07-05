Sivajilingam+warned+and+released

The Point Pedro magistrate today (05) warned and released former member of the Northern Provincial Council M.K. Sivajilingam.



Earlier in the day, he was arrested by the Velvettiturai Police at his home at Amman Koviladi in connection with a court case in 2018 and a warrant had been issued after he evaded the courts.



Sivajilingam has also been ordered to appear before the court.