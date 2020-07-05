Fake Uva Premier League that took place in Mohali, India (video)





It was on 30 June that Hiru Sports reported about a fake Uva Premier T20 League.



The tournament of four teams was said to involve former Sri Lankan cricketers.



However, Sri Lanka Cricket said it had not authorized the league, with CEO Ashley De Silva directing the Anti-corruption officer to look into the matter.



The Uva Province Cricket Association too, denied any involvement.



As things turned out, the games were conducted in Mohali, India with online streaming on websites largely through long shots.



The Mohali police conducted raids and booked eight bookies in connection with the fake tournament.



Police raided the hideouts of two accused who were arrested.



Six other accused were absconding.



The police are also investigating to identify the players involved.