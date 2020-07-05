Fire+at+Punani+quarantine+centre

A fire erupted at the Punani quarantine centre in Batticaloa this afternoon (05).



The Army and the centre’s staff extinguished the blaze, said the Army Media Unit.



There were no casualties, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.



Meanwhile, a firefighter sustained injuries while on duty at this afternoon’s fire scene at W.A. Silva Mawatha in Wellawatte.



He has been admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.



The Fire Brigade and the Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia Municipal Council deployed 10 fire engines to extinguish the blaze.



Another fire has gutted a 10-acre area at the Anavilundawa bird sanctuary in Chilaw, reports the Hiru News correspondent.