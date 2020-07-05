Criminal+out+on+bail+arrested+with+heroin

An organized criminal out on bail was arrested with 10 grams of heroin at Udugampola in Gampaha today (05), police say.
Facing several court cases, he has been identified as an accomplice of underworld leader Ganemulla Sanjeewa.
The crime investigation division in the western province arrested him on a tip-off.
