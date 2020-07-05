Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 pm tonight
This news telecast is available live on You Tube
This news telecast is available live on You Tube
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 18:14
Kaduwela Acting Magistrate allows Police to detain until July 11 & interrogate 'Battaramulle Bunty', an associate of underworld figure 'Angoda Lokka'.‘Battaramulle... Read More
Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says it is a very serious matter that a political party has openly included separatist ideals in its policy manifesto.In... Read More
An organized criminal out on bail was arrested with 10 grams of heroin at Udugampola in Gampaha today (05), police say.Facing several court cases, he has... Read More