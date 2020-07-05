Court permits the detention and interrogation of 'Battaramulla Bunty'

Kaduwela Acting Magistrate allows Police to detain until July 11 & interrogate 'Battaramulle Bunty', an associate of underworld figure 'Angoda Lokka'.



‘Battaramulle Bunty’ was arrested today with heroin in Thalangama.



He is an accomplice of ‘Angoda Lokka’ and a key suspect in the shooting down of ‘Samayan’ and six others in a prison bus in Kalutara.



He is also connected to two shootings in Battaramulla according to the police.





