Another+18+people+recover+from+the+coronavirus+infections

Eighteen hospitalized patients with coronavirus infection have recovered and have left the hospital.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection have increased to 1903.

Another 160 patients are still receiving treatment at the hospital. A total of 2074 cases of coronavirus cases have been reported in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, 154 persons who were sent for quarantine after a coronavirus patient was identified from Jintupitiya, Kotahena have been reported negative to Covid-19.

This was subsequent to PCR tests were carried out using their biological samples.

However, they were quarantined for a further two weeks and thereafter PCR test will be conducted.