Kusal Mendis to undergo a medical examination - (Video)

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis who was arrested gas been referred for a medical examination.

This is to check whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Kusal Mendis is due to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Kusal Mendis knocked down a 64-year-old cyclist when he was traveling from Moratuwa to Panadura on Old Galle Road near the Horethuduwa area, Panadura North.

The accident occurred at around 5.00 am this morning.

The 64-year-old cyclist a resident of Panadura North Gorakapola area, was pronounced dead on admission to hospital. Police said that the accident has been recorded on CCTV.