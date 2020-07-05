Sajith says he will defend devolution of power (Video)

Samagi Jana Balavegaya leader Sajith Premadasa said that he will protect the devolution of power within a united Sri Lanka.
He said this while he was speaking at a public rally held in Weliwita today.
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 20:03
