Administration similar to the LTTE period is required in the North - Former MP Vijayakala (Video)

Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 20:24

Former Parliamentarian Vijayakala Maheshwaran says that an administration similar to the LTTE period is required in the North.

She was speaking to 'Sooriyan FM', a sister channel of Hiru Media Network. In the 'Viludugal "special program yesterday.

57 suspects arrested in 24 hours for defrauding over 108 million
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 23:03

In a special operation conducted by the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, 57 suspects have been arrested today (05) by... Read More

Property dispute that took the elder brother's life (Video)
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 21:56

An elder brother has died after a dispute between two brothers over a property dispute in the Pelwatte Pahekanuwa area in Buttala.The victim was 53 years... Read More

Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,076
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 21:53

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,076 according to the latest... Read More



SL Cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over road accident cyclist killed (CCTV/video)
05 July 2020
Ex-NPC councilor Sivajilingam taken into custody
05 July 2020
Highest Covid-19 cases reported yesterday
05 July 2020
Former MP Ashoka Wadigamangawa dies in a road accident
05 July 2020
Schools open tomorrow after 113 days (video)
05 July 2020
Taj Mahal to reopen tomorrow
05 July 2020
G4 swine does not infect humans easily, says China
05 July 2020
15 feared dead in Kyushu flooding
05 July 2020
32 killed in lightning strikes in northern India
05 July 2020
