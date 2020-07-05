Easter attack update - Information of the planned bomber at Taj Samudra and the London bomber

It has been revealed that the extremist preacher who influenced Safia Shaikh, the female who was planning a suicide bombing in London, had links with Abdul Latif Mohammed Jamil who came to blast Taj Samudra Hotel and the mastermind behind the Easter attack in the country, Saharan Hashim.

Foreign media reported that the Taj Samudra bomber had met the extremist preacher in Britain in 2006 and 2007.

The 36-year-old British woman, Safia Shaikh, has been sentenced to life in prison for planning a suicide bombing targeting London's famous St. Paul's Cathedral and a popular tourist hotel, inspired by last year's bombing in Sri Lanka.

A confession she made revealed that in 2007, she embraced Islam and became a fanatic of Islam extremism through Internet sermons.

Extremists preachers Abu Walid, Al Muhajiron and Anjam Chaudhry has been her influencers.

It has been revealed that Abdul Latif Mohammed Jamil, who came to attack the Taj Samudra Hotel on Easter Sunday, had been in contact with the extremist lecturer, known as Anjam Chaudhry, during his higher studies at Kingston University, in London.

The British media reports that Anjam Chowdhury has acted as a key representative of IS supporters in Britain, and his sermons have been followed by Saharan Hashim the mastermind of the Easter Attack in Sri Lanka and his family members,

The British media reports that Anjum Chaudhry has been identified as one of the most dangerous extremists in Britain, according to intelligence reports. He was jailed in 2016 due to IS terrorist support and was released in 2018.