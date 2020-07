The coronavirus was detected in the Brazilian wastewater pipeline in November last year, according to a new study.

This was revealed in a study done by a university in Brazil.

The study was conducted between October 30, 2019 and March 4, 2020, based on samples from wastewater pipelines in several Brazilian cities.

Accordingly, it has been revealed that the coronavirus was found in November last year in the wastewater samples of Santa Catarina, Brazil's largest city.