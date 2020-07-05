Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,076

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,076 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 21:53
Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,076 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
In a special operation conducted by the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, 57 suspects have been arrested today (05) by... Read More
An elder brother has died after a dispute between two brothers over a property dispute in the Pelwatte Pahekanuwa area in Buttala.The victim was 53 years... Read More
The coronavirus was detected in the Brazilian wastewater pipeline in November last year, according to a new study. This was revealed in a study done by... Read More