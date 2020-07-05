57+suspects+arrested+in+24+hours+for+defrauding+over+108+million+

In a special operation conducted by the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, 57 suspects have been arrested today (05) by the police.

Among them were nine women and 48 men, who were involved in 70 crimes including money laundering, forgery and polygamy.

The police stated that the total financial value of the crimes solved by the arrest of these suspects was over 108 million (LKR 108, 470,356)

In addition to these suspects, 13 suspects who were evading arrest after being issued warrants have been taken into custody by the Fraud Investigation Bureau. The suspects will be produced in courts tomorrow (06).