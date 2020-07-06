Rains+to+several+areas+today

The Meteorology Department predicts that several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Northwestern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces today.



Thundershowers will develop at several places in the Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or evening.



Winds can increase up to 40 km per hour over the island, especially in the western slopes of the central hills, north, north central and northwestern provinces and in the Hambantota district.