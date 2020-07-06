Schools+to+reopen+after+115+days+for+three+grades

All state schools will be reopened today (06) after 115 days, following the closure due to the Covid 19 virus.



This is the second phase of the school commencement program.



Accordingly, only students in grades 13, 11 and 5 of all schools have been called for study today (06).



The Ministry of Education has announced that schools for grades 13 and 11 will be held from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm and for grade 5 students from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm.