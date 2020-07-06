Teacher+arrested+in+Pallai+with+three+bombs+and+a+flag+set+to+commemorate+the+Black+Tigers

Three locally-made bombs, a flag stating "Let's celebrate Black Tigers", and a cache of explosives were recovered from a house in the Aiyakachchi area in Pallai, Kilinochchi. A woman working as a teacher with a photo of a former member of the LTEE was arrested yesterday, according to police.

The police said that an explosion had taken place inside the teacher's house on the 03rd and her husband had been injured.

The injured have been admitted to the Jaffna Hospital and later transferred to the Anuradhapura Hospital for further treatment.

The injured person from the blast had been identified as a former LTTE cadre and the arrested 43-year-old teacher has been working in a school in Aiyakachchi area.

The arrested woman is due to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate's Court.

The Palai Police, Special Task Force (STF), bomb disposal unit and the Terrorism Investigation Unit and Army personnel are conducting investigations to determine the origin of the explosive.