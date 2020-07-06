A girl in a children's home commits suicide in the bathroom

A girl in a children's home in Kovilkulam, Vavuniya has committed suicide by hanging herself .



It is reported that the 16 year old girl has committed suicide by hanging herself in a bathroom yesterday using a rope(05).



The cause of the girl's suicide is yet to be ascertained.



Vavuniya Police said that the post mortem will be conducted today (06).



They had searched for her when she was missing for lunch and found that she had committed suicide by hanging herself in the bathroom.



The Vavuniya police are conducting further investigations.