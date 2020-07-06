230+Sri+Lankans+arrive+from+Ethiopia

230 Sri Lankans arrived from Ethiopia, the African continent of in a special plane belonging to SriLankan Airlines.



Dr.Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services explained the incident involving the covid-19 suspected patient from Jinthupitiya.



According to the statement, the person, reported from Jinthupitiya, Colombo as a Covid-19 patient, was identified by the health authorities as a high-risk person as he was a sea guard overseas. Hence, the health authorities were on alert.



PCR tests were performed during his home quarantine period accordingly and he was diagnosed as a Covid-19 patient in accordance with the test results. All the necessary measures were taken by the health sector and defense sector immediately.



The patient was hospitalized as a Covid-19 Patient and approximately 154 persons those who were identified as his close associates were sent to Kandakadu Quarantine Centre.



However, the results of 5 PCR tests conducted at the hospital with respect to this person have continuously confirmed that he is not infected with Covid-19 virus.



However, as a safety measure, the 154 persons who were sent to the Kandakadu Quarantine Center were also subjected to PCR tests and none of them have been identified as infected.



Accordingly, the person identified as infected with coronavirus has been discharged from the hospital and the 154 persons who were in Kandakadu Quarantine Centre were also sent back home.



