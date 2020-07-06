Navy+personnel+recovered+from+Covid-19+infection+increases+to+885

885 COVID- 19, infected Navy personnel completely recovered and discharged from hospital so far according to the Navy Spokesperson.
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 7:30
Central Bank extends suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited from carrying on business & activities of a Primary Dealer for 6 more months. Read More
The Supreme Court today ordered the fundamental rights petition filed on behalf of Bathiudeen Mohammed Riyaz, brother of former minister Rishad Bathiudeen,... Read More
Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa says that by the year 2025 he will satisfy his desire of building houses and providing shelter for... Read More