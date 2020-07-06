Man killed in an accident in Kilinochchi (Photo)

The police stated that a person was killed last evening when a tipper and three-wheeler designed to carry goods collided head-on in the Thambirai area in Pooneryn, Kilinochchi last evening.

Police said that the accident occurred when the three-wheeler that was towing a motorbike collided with a tipper.

The deceased has been identified as a 44-year-old resident of Pooneryn, and the body of the deceased has been taken to the Kilinochchi hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the tipper has been arrested in connection with the accident and is to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate's Court.

The Pooneryn Police are conducting further investigations.