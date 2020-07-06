සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President's attention on teacher shortages in Polonnaruwa schools - calls for a report

Monday, 06 July 2020 - 7:50

President%27s+attention+on+teacher+shortages+in+Polonnaruwa+schools+-+calls+for+a+report+

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Polonnaruwa was briefed by the public regarding several issues including the teacher shortages affecting many schools in the district.

President Rajapaksa paying his swift attention to this matter requested the former State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe to prepare a full report on the shortcomings in schools.

The President made these remarks joining the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna election campaign in Polonnaruwa, today (July 05).

The President also advised the Alahera people who are engaged in small scale gem mining to continue their industry without causing any harm to the environment. The meeting was organized by the SLPP candidate Mr. Amarakeerthi Athukorala.

The President attending the public gatherings organized by the former State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe at Bedi wewa, Polonnaruwa and the former Deputy Minister Siripala Gamlath in Giritale discussed in detail regarding the issues of the people.

Perpetual Treasuries Limited suspension extended
Perpetual Treasuries Limited suspension extended
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 14:18

Central Bank extends suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited from carrying on business & activities of a Primary Dealer for 6 more months. Read More

Consideration of Rishard's brother's fundamental rights petition on 31st
Consideration of Rishard's brother's fundamental rights petition on 31st
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 14:05

The Supreme Court today ordered the fundamental rights petition filed on behalf of Bathiudeen Mohammed Riyaz, brother of former minister Rishad Bathiudeen,... Read More

Desire to provide shelter for all, will be fulfilled by 2025- Sajith
Desire to provide shelter for all, will be fulfilled by 2025- Sajith
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 13:41

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa says that by the year 2025 he will satisfy his desire of building houses and providing shelter for... Read More



Trending News

Cricketer Kusal Mendis released on bail
06 July 2020
Cricketer Kusal Mendis released on bail
Former MP Ashoka Wadigamangawa dies in a road accident
05 July 2020
Former MP Ashoka Wadigamangawa dies in a road accident
PCR reports of suspected coronavirus patient and 154 from Jintupitiya
05 July 2020
PCR reports of suspected coronavirus patient and 154 from Jintupitiya
Evidence that coronavirus spreads through the air - recent study
06 July 2020
Evidence that coronavirus spreads through the air - recent study
Administration similar to the LTTE period is required in the North - Former MP Vijayakala (Video)
05 July 2020
Administration similar to the LTTE period is required in the North - Former MP Vijayakala (Video)

International News

Taj Mahal to reopen tomorrow
05 July 2020
Taj Mahal to reopen tomorrow
G4 swine does not infect humans easily, says China
05 July 2020
G4 swine does not infect humans easily, says China
15 feared dead in Kyushu flooding
05 July 2020
15 feared dead in Kyushu flooding
32 killed in lightning strikes in northern India
05 July 2020
32 killed in lightning strikes in northern India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.