President's attention on teacher shortages in Polonnaruwa schools - calls for a report

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Polonnaruwa was briefed by the public regarding several issues including the teacher shortages affecting many schools in the district.

President Rajapaksa paying his swift attention to this matter requested the former State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe to prepare a full report on the shortcomings in schools.

The President made these remarks joining the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna election campaign in Polonnaruwa, today (July 05).

The President also advised the Alahera people who are engaged in small scale gem mining to continue their industry without causing any harm to the environment. The meeting was organized by the SLPP candidate Mr. Amarakeerthi Athukorala.

The President attending the public gatherings organized by the former State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe at Bedi wewa, Polonnaruwa and the former Deputy Minister Siripala Gamlath in Giritale discussed in detail regarding the issues of the people.