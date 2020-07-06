Police Rs 75.8 Million for the removal of illegal posters, cut-outs and advertisements

The police have been allocated Rs 75.8 Million for the removal of illegal posters, cut-outs and advertisements.

A discussion regarding this matter was held at the Election Commission on the 3rd and the acting IGP and the Senior DIG in charge of the election affairs participated in the discussion.

More than 1,500 workers are to be deployed at police stations, in addition to police officers, to remove illegal billboards.

The Election Commission will meet again today to further discuss election related matters.