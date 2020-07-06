UNP is fighting over Sirikotha not to form a government - PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa requested the people to hand over the struggle to save Sirikotha to the UNP and join hands with them to develop the country.



The Prime Minister made this request while participating at a public rally held at Sooriyawewa, Hambantota yesterday.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa pointed out that Ranil Wickremesinghe is fighting to protect Sirikotha and Sajith Premadasa is trying to take over Sirikotha.



The Prime Minister further stated that their mandate is not to govern but to capture Sirikotha.