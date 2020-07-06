India go past Russia with nearly 700,000 infected people for Covid-19

The number of coronaviruses infected patients reported worldwide has increased to 11,547,919.

The death toll stands at 536,427.

India is has now become the country with third highest number of reported cases in the world ahead of Russia.

With 421 new deaths reported, the total death toll was 19,700.

23,932 new infections have been reported in the past twenty-four hours, the highest number ever recorded.

Accordingly, the total number of infected people in the country has increased to 697,836.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Russia is at 10,161, while the total number of infected persons is 681,251.

USA has the highest number of deaths and infections reported.

535 deaths were reported in Brazil in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total death toll to 64,900.

The total number of infected people in the country with 26,209 new infections is 1,604,585.