Plans+to+commence+production+at+Oddusudan+factory

Arrangements have been made to carry out the manufacturing activities of the Oddusudan Cement Factory without the participation of a private investor.
The proposal made by Wimal Weerawansa Minister of Small & Medium Business and Enterprise Development, Industries and Supply chain Management, to proceed with the project, has already been approved.
