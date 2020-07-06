Kusal Mendis to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate's Court today

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis is to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate's Court today following a medical examination.

Blood samples were sent to the Judicial Medical Officer yesterday to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, the post mortem examination of the cyclist who died after being knocked down by Kusal Mendis's car, has been carried out at the Panadura Base Hospital.

Kusal Mendis knocked down a 64-year-old cyclist when he was traveling from Moratuwa to Panadura on Old Galle Road near the Horethuduwa area, Panadura North.

The accident occurred at around 5.00 am this morning.

The 64-year-old cyclist a resident of Panadura North Gorakapola area, was pronounced dead on admission to hospital. Police said that the accident has been recorded on CCTV.

Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Fernando was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident.