Schools reopen after 115 days - Face masks not compulsory - DG Health services

Schools that were closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, have been reopened today in several stages after a period of 115 days.

Accordingly, schools under the second stage were opened for grades 11, 13 and 5 today.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Education, N.H.M. Chitrananda said that the work has been successfully completed to prepare the environment in order to commence studies in accordance with the Health Guidelines.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that it is not mandatory for school children to wear face masks at school.

He made these comments participating in the Hiru ‘Paththare Visthare' program.

The Director General requests parents not to send their children to school if they have symptoms such as fever, cough or cold.