Cricketer Kusal Mendis who was arrested after the fatal motor accident involving his vehicle in Horethuduwa, Panadura, produced before Panadura Magistrate's Court.

A cyclist was killed after colliding with the vehicle of Kusal Mendis in Horethuduwa, Panadura North, when the vehicle was traveling from Moratuwa to Panadura on Old Galle Road at around 5.00 am last morning.

The deceased was a 64-year-old father of four children residing in Gorakapola North, Panadura.