Vice Chancellors of all Universities can take a decision on reopening - Chairman, UGC

The University Grants Commission states that the Vice Chancellors of all universities could take a decision from today on the reopening of universities based on 11 health guidelines.
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 11:20
