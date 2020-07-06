Duty+free+shops+at+the+airport+will+be+open+from+today

Duty free shops at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake have been reopened from today. The airport operations officer stated that the shops will be open only to the passengers who arrived in the island from 9th March to 31st May. In order to purchase goods, it is compulsory to bring the passport, original Quarantine Certificate issued by the Quarantine Center, and the Public Health Inspector's Quarantine Certificate confirming the self-quarantine. With the spread of the coronavirus, the airport's duty-free shops were closed since March 9.