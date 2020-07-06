CID in search of drug trafficker 'Loku'

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has commenced an investigation into a leading drug dealer to whom the Narcotics officials have been selling drugs.

Investigations have revealed that the drug dealer Kottawe Rajitha also known as ‘loku’ a resident of Badowita Mount Lavania has been given four pistols in addition to heroin.

The Police Narcotics Bureau stated that on May 14, that a stock of drugs worth Rs. 2250 million was arrested.

However, it has been revealed that they had been brought to the country a few months ago from Balapitiya.

The traffickers have also brought in five pistols manufactured in Pakistan in addition to the heroin brough in the trawler.

It has been revealed that these were smuggled in with drugs and handed over to Rajitha alias Loku.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recovered one of the five pistols, along with cash, hidden in a house in Weliweriya recently.

The Chief Inspector of Police, the main suspect in the incident, has reportedly handed over the firearm and the money to the homeowner.

However, it has been revealed that a large quantity of narcotics arrested from the Welisara - Nuguwatte area on May 14th, hidden inside bags of rice had been packed in a hotel in Balapitiya, which was only part of the total quantity brought intro the country.

It has been revealed that the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau had handed them over to Rajitha alias Loku.

Accordingly, CID officers have questioned the daughter of the suspect recently.