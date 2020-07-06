Red Onion Farmers at Kalpitiya seeking a fair price for their red onions (Video)

Onion farmers in the Kalpitiya area are in dire straits due to the low prices of red onions in the market.

They say a kilo of red onions should be priced at least for Rs 200.

Red Onion cultivation has become the main crop in 6,000 acres of land in several areas including Thalawila in the Kalpitiya Peninsula, Puchachchena Daluwa, Mampuriya, Kandakuliya, Ethala and Pannidiya

Harvesting of red onions is being carried out during this period in Kalpitiya and a kilo is sold between Rs. 120 and Rs. 140.