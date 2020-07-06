Special+discussion+between+the+Secretary+General+of+Parliament+and+the+Director+General+of+Health+Services

Dhammika Dasanayaka, Secretary General of Parliament, had a meeting with the Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health this morning.

Director of Communications of the Parliament Shan Wijetunga stated that attention was drawn to the health guidelines that need to be followed with the inauguration of the 9th Parliament.

Meanwhile, two Navy personnel have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from a coronavirus infection.

According to Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara, the total number of patients recovered in the Navy is 885.

904 Navy personnel were diagnosed with coronavirus and 19 are still receiving treatment in hospital.