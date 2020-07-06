Birth Registration after the coronavirus pandemic resumed (Video)

About 80,000 child births have taken place in the country over the past three months.

However, the Department of Birth Registration states that arrangements have been made to register their children under mobile services and other simple methods.

Between 500,000 and 400,000 births occur annually in Sri Lanka, of which 99% are in hospitals.

Nearly 80,000 babies have been born in the country during the last three months during the Covid 19 lock down period.

According to the Birth Registration Act, a child must be registered within 42 days of birth, but there are many parents who have not yet been able to register their children's birth due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Parents have told us about the difficulties their little ones had to go through due to the social distancing requirements.

While there are several documents required for the registration of births under normal procedure, the Department of Birth Registration states that for births during the last three months, a declaration under the death and birth registration ACT 24, a photocopy of the parents 'marriage certificate and a photocopy of the parents' birth certificates will be sufficient.

The department recommends that the Grama Niladhari reports are not necessary under the relaxed method.