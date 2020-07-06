Senior Citizens Fixed Deposit Rates Down - Income Tax concession remain

With the reduction of interest rates by commercial banks, the interest rates on senior citizens' fixed deposits have also reduced.

However, speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today, Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that no changes have been made in the income tax exemptions given to senior citizens.

Senior Citizens allege that commercial banks and financial institutions have paid interest rates of between 9 and 11 per cent for senior citizens' fixed accounts, but have now reduced it to 7 to 8 per cent.