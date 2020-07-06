සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Senior Citizens Fixed Deposit Rates Down - Income Tax concession remain

Monday, 06 July 2020 - 13:24

Senior+Citizens+Fixed+Deposit+Rates+Down+-+Income+Tax+concession+remain+

With the reduction of interest rates by commercial banks, the interest rates on senior citizens' fixed deposits have also reduced.

However, speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today, Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that no changes have been made in the income tax exemptions given to senior citizens.

Senior Citizens allege that commercial banks and financial institutions have paid interest rates of between 9 and 11 per cent for senior citizens' fixed accounts, but have now reduced it to 7 to 8 per cent.

Perpetual Treasuries Limited suspension extended
Perpetual Treasuries Limited suspension extended
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 14:18

Central Bank extends suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited from carrying on business & activities of a Primary Dealer for 6 more months. Read More

Consideration of Rishard's brother's fundamental rights petition on 31st
Consideration of Rishard's brother's fundamental rights petition on 31st
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 14:05

The Supreme Court today ordered the fundamental rights petition filed on behalf of Bathiudeen Mohammed Riyaz, brother of former minister Rishad Bathiudeen,... Read More

Desire to provide shelter for all, will be fulfilled by 2025- Sajith
Desire to provide shelter for all, will be fulfilled by 2025- Sajith
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 13:41

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa says that by the year 2025 he will satisfy his desire of building houses and providing shelter for... Read More



Trending News

Cricketer Kusal Mendis released on bail
06 July 2020
Cricketer Kusal Mendis released on bail
Former MP Ashoka Wadigamangawa dies in a road accident
05 July 2020
Former MP Ashoka Wadigamangawa dies in a road accident
PCR reports of suspected coronavirus patient and 154 from Jintupitiya
05 July 2020
PCR reports of suspected coronavirus patient and 154 from Jintupitiya
Evidence that coronavirus spreads through the air - recent study
06 July 2020
Evidence that coronavirus spreads through the air - recent study
Administration similar to the LTTE period is required in the North - Former MP Vijayakala (Video)
05 July 2020
Administration similar to the LTTE period is required in the North - Former MP Vijayakala (Video)

International News

Taj Mahal to reopen tomorrow
05 July 2020
Taj Mahal to reopen tomorrow
G4 swine does not infect humans easily, says China
05 July 2020
G4 swine does not infect humans easily, says China
15 feared dead in Kyushu flooding
05 July 2020
15 feared dead in Kyushu flooding
32 killed in lightning strikes in northern India
05 July 2020
32 killed in lightning strikes in northern India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.